‘They could struggle’ – Sunderland vs Huddersfield Town prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Sunderland vs Huddersfield Town prediction ahead of the Championship clash on Wednesday.

Sunderland go into the midweek game at the Stadium of Light on the fringes of the play-off picture. They are one of a number of clubs battling to get into the top six, and currently sit 9th in the Championship table, two points off 6th place.

Tony Mowbray’s side will be looking to bounce back from their most recent game, where they lost 2-0 to Plymouth Argyle, missing out on the chance to cement a place in the top six.

The Terriers are at the opposite end of the Championship. And it looks set to be all about avoiding relegation for Darren Moore’s team this season.

As it stands, Huddersfield Town are 21st in the table, four points above the relegation zone. They picked up a point in an impressive draw against Southampton in their last league game.

Here, a handful of our writers make their prediction for the game…

John Reid

“Sunderland will be favourites for this fixture. After all, they are 10 points ahead of Huddersfield. But Tony Mowbray’s side can be very inconsistent. Few would have expected them to lose to Plymouth, for example.

“Huddersfield are struggling this season, they are without a win in five games. But that unlikely point against Southampton will give Darren Moore’s team something to build on.

“Huddersfield are capable of frustrating Sunderland. But in the end, expect the Black Cats to get the win that could put them back in the play-off places by a couple of goals at least.”

Sunderland vs Huddersfield Town prediction: 3-1

James Ray

“Sunderland can’t get too down about that Plymouth Argyle loss. The Pilgrims will pull off more scalps like that at Home Park, so it’s not something for Mowbray and co to dwell on for too long, especially with this midweek tie coming up.

“The Black Cats should be confident of getting a win here too. Huddersfield are fighting it out towards the lower end of the Championship and at the Stadium of Light, they could struggle.

“I’ll say this ends 2-0 to the hosts.”

Sunderland vs Huddersfield Town prediction: 2-0