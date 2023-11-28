Swansea City loan man wants to secure permanent move

Swansea City loan man Kristian Fletcher wants to make his move to Wales permanent, as detailed in a report by WalesOnline.

Swansea City swooped to land the winger on a temporary basis from DC United in the summer and have a decision to make regarding his future.

Fletcher, 18, is due to return to his parent club this winter and his situation is up in the air at the moment.

As per WalesOnline, he is ‘desperate’ to secure a long-term switch to the Swans but his fate is ‘yet’ to be decided at this moment in time.

Swansea City loanee wants move

Fletcher has caught the eye playing for Swansea’s Under-21’s and there is no doubt that he has potential.

Landing him permanently could prove to be a shrewd decision in the long run as Michael Duff keeps one eye on the future.

However, other factors may come into play ahead of January such as the finances of any possible deal and whether they see him as capable of making the step up to the first-team down the line.

Fletcher is essentially on trial with the Swans as he looks to secure a move to the Championship from across the pond.

He has been on the books at DC United, the former club of Birmingham City’s Wayne Rooney, since 2021 after he emerged on their radar playing for local outfit Bethesda DC.

The USA youth international went on to make 15 senior appearances for the MLS side and chipped in with a single goal and an assist before he was given the green light to head out the exit door when Swansea came calling.

Duff’s side drew 2-2 at home to Hull City last time out and face Leeds United away next.