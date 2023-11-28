‘More in demand than ever’ – Sunderland, Ipswich Town, West Brom target hailed by EFL pundit amid 16-goal/assist return

Sunderland, Ipswich Town and West Brom target Kwame Poku’s improvements have been highlighted by EFL pundit Ali Maxwell, who states he ‘should be more in demand than ever’.

Sunderland, Ipswich Town and West Brom were among the multiple sides linked with Peterborough United star Poku earlier this month. Millwall, Stoke City and Bristol City were also mentioned in TEAMtalk‘s report, though the links with the Robins have since been played down.

It comes amid a starring season for Poku. He’s got eight goals and eight assists to his name in 23 games across all competitions, managing seven goals and seven assists in League One for promotion-chasing Posh.

Now, amid his impressive form and the rumoured Championship interest, the 22-year-old has drawn high praise.

Speaking on the Not The Top 20 Podcast, EFL pundit Ali Maxwell has highlighted the development of Poku. He said:

“I still don’t feel people take him as seriously as they should. I think there’s a perception that Poku is a kind of hot and cold, inconsistent wide player with good skill without end product, I mean it’s the opposite of that.

“He’s got seven goals and six assists [now seven assists], he leads the league for non-penalty goals and assists per 90. That’s not hot and cold, that’s consistent output.”

After talking at more detail about Poku’s strengths, Maxwell went on to say:

“He’s actually dribbling less than he was before, but I think he’s becoming a better all round player as a result. I mean he’s 22 and in a league in the Championship where almost every team has switched from playing three at the back to playing 4-3-3 with wide forwards, he should be more in demand than ever.”

▪️ Scores goals

▪️ Creates goals

▪️ Good vision

▪️ Scores goals

▪️ Creates goals

▪️ Good vision

@AliMaxwell_ talks Kwame Poku, and why he should be on the radar of Championship clubs.

Catching the eye…

Poku’s performances have seen him become one of the most important players in a really lively, attack-minded Peterborough United side. He’s long been touted for a bright future but now, he’s got the end product to boot.

It wouldn’t be a surprise if a Championship club goes in for him this winter. Sunderland are well-known talent spotters and there are some other intriguing destinations among the other sides linked, but time will tell just how Poku’s situation pans out.

Peterborough United will be keen to preserve their own promotion ambitions though and losing their star forward would no doubt be a dent to their hopes.