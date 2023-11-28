‘Snatch a point’ – Southampton vs Bristol City prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Southampton vs Bristol City prediction ahead of the Championship clash on Wednesday night.

Southampton head into the midweek game at St Mary’s firmly in the Championship promotion picture. Russell Martin’s side are currently 4th in the table, eight points off the automatic promotion places.

They are currently on a nine-match unbeaten run in the division, but were held to a 1-1 draw by struggling Huddersfield Town in their last game.

Bristol City are currently in mid-table in the Championship, but will be looking towards the play-off places. Liam Manning’s side sit 11th in the table, but they are only three points off 6th place.

Manning is unbeaten in his two games as the Robins manager and at the weekend he picked up his first win in a 3-2 victory over Middlesbrough.

Here, a handful of our writers make their prediction for the game…

John Reid

“Even though Southampton are on an excellent nine-game unbeaten run, they have perhaps drawn too many of those games for Russell Martin’s liking. They will be looking to put that right against Bristol City.

“It won’t be easy for the Saints though. Liam Manning’s side will have a lot of confidence in the ranks after that impressive win over Middlesbrough. That result will have Bristol City believing that they can get a result against most teams in the division.

“However, if the Saints are at their best, then they should do enough to pick up the three points and improve their unbeaten run to an impressive 10 games. Southampton to edge it by the odd goal.”

Southampton vs Bristol City prediction: 2-1

James Ray

“I didn’t expect Bristol City to get anything against Middlesbrough in all honesty, but that was a great victory for Manning and co. Things don’t get any easier with a trip to Southampton, but I fancy the Robins to snatch a point.

“The Saints are going well at the moment but the Robins should be in good spirits. A result here could set the tone for promising campaign under their new boss, and who knows just where they could take themselves.

“Southampton are in fine form but I think this ends level. I’ll say 2-2.”

Southampton vs Bristol City prediction: 2-2