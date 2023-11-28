‘Only one winner’ – Leeds United vs Swansea City prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Leeds United vs Stoke City prediction ahead of the Championship clash on Wednesday night.

Leeds United head into the midweek game at Elland Road still firmly in the automatic promotion picture. As it stands, the Whites are 3rd in the Championship table, seven points behind 2nd placed Ipswich Town.

In their most recent game, Daniel Farke’s side had their winning run come to an end as they were perhaps surprisingly held to a 1-1 draw by struggling Rotherham United.

Swansea City are at the other end of the Championship. A lack of consistency so far under manager Michael Duff sees the Swans sit in 17th.

They are on a run of three games without a win, and in their most recent fixture blew a two-goal lead at home to Hull City and had to settle for a point.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

John Reid

“Leeds United will be eager to show that the poor result against Rotherham was a one-off. The good news for them is that they didn’t lose any ground in the promotion battle as Ipswich Town lost at the weekend, but Daniel Farke will want a good performance in any case.

“As for Swansea, they are so inconsistent it is hard to know what to expect. Few would have expected them to run Hull City close, but they will need to turn a great display to get a result at Elland Road.

“There looks to be only one winner in this game, expect Leeds to get back on track with a comfortable win.”

Leeds United vs Swansea City prediction: 3-0

James Ray

“I’m backing Leeds United to get back to winning ways here. Swansea are in a bit of a tough patch at the moment and after the disappointment of throwing away a lead against Hull, they could be beaten in this one.

“The Whites are a dangerous attacking outfit and Joel Piroe could come back to haunt his former club here. Farke’s side could have a bit of fun if they’re on their game but they have to be aware of the threats the visitors pose.

“I’ll say this ends 2-0 to Leeds.”

Leeds United vs Swansea City prediction: 2-0