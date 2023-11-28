‘On his way back’ – Stoke City trio to miss out on QPR clash, but forward should be involved

Stoke City will not have Sead Haksabanovic or Lewis Baker available against QPR but Tyrese Campbell should be involved again, Alex Neil has said.

Stoke City are looking to bounce back from the weekend’s 3-0 loss to Blackburn Rovers. The Potters had been on a decent run beforehand, so they’ll be determined to get back to winning ways.

Neil has had tough spells with injuries in his squad but things are starting to clear up on that front, with forward Campbell returning to the action over the weekend.

Now, the Stoke City boss has issued an update on the injury front ahead of the QPR game. He said that Campbell should be involved again but Ben Wilmot remains out alongside Sean Haksabanovic and Lewis Baker.

Neil told Stoke-On-Trent Live:

“There’s not a lot of injuries. Obviously Ben Wilmot is on his way back, Tye has been training and came on in the last game.

“Lewis Baker has been training and will play in a game on Friday, so he won’t be involved at QPR, and I believe if we get to the point where he completes what we need him to complete, he’ll be back involved after that. Haksabanovic won’t be available for this one.”

Lacking a goalscorer

The news about Lewis Baker playing in a game will please Stoke fans, as will the return of Campbell to the first-team squad. Haksabanovic’s absence is a bit of a blow, but he has not been a regular since signing on loan from Celtic.

Stoke City’s big problem recently has been that the team can’t score goals. In the last three league games, the Potters have failed to find the back of the net.

That is a big reason why their bid to reach the play-off places has currently stalled. As it stands, Stoke City are 16th in the Championship table, seven points off the top six.

If the Potters can find a regular goal scorer in the squad, there is still a chance for the team to have a run at the Championship promotion places. Campbell could be that player, but it will take him time to get up to speed and back to full fitness.