Newcastle United’s plan for Swansea City loan man emerges ahead of January

Swansea City loan man Harrison Ashby is not to be recalled by Newcastle United this winter, a report from Wales Online has said.

Swansea City recruited Ashby from Newcastle United in the summer, bolstering their options on the right-hand side. His start to life with the Swans wasn’t the strongest but he’s made the most of a chance in the team in recent weeks while Josh Key has been sidelined.

Overall, the former West Ham youngster has managed a goal and an assist in 13 games. He could be facing a spell on the sidelines after coming off injured early into the 2-2 draw with Hull City.

While the injury is a concern, Swansea City can be given some reassurance regarding a potential winter recall for the right-back. Wales Online reports that parent club Newcastle have no plans to recall Ashby in January at this stage. In fact, none of the Swans’ loan players are set to be recalled at this stage.

Carl Rushworth, Bashir Humphreys, Charlie Patino and Jamal Lowe are all on loan from Premier League clubs alongside Ashby.

Kicking on in South Wales

Ashby might not have had the best start to the campaign, especially defensively. His drop out of the side and Josh Key’s emergence worked well for Duff, but the Newcastle United loanee has shown in recent weeks that he can be a valuable asset for Swansea City this season.

The hope will be that this injury concern doesn’t force him out for too long, but it seems that the plan is for him to spend the full campaign with Duff’s side. Parent club Newcastle have struggled with injuries but they are well-stocked on right-back options, so it makes sense for Ashby to stay out too.

Swansea City are back in Championship action against Leeds United on Wednesday night as they look to correct a poor run of late.