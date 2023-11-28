Middlesbrough linked with January attacker swoop as Carrick looks to bolster options

Middlesbrough are keen on FC Cincinnati striker Brandon Vasquez, according to a report by TEAMtalk.

Middlesbrough are interested in landing the MLS ace ahead of the January transfer window.

Vasquez, 25, has emerged as the latest name to be linked with a switch to the Riverside Stadium this winter.

According to TEAMtalk, Michael Carrick is ‘plotting’ a swoop for the USA international. However, other English teams and European clubs are believed to be in the frame as well meaning there will be competition for his signature.

Middlesbrough want striker

Middlesbrough enjoyed a busy January last year and brought in Cameron Archer and Aaron Ramsey to help them rise into the play-offs.

They are hoping for the same again this time around amid their links to Vasquez.

Carrick’s men are currently sat in 12th place in the Championship table and they are four points off the top six.

Vasquez has played for Cincinnati 2020 and has been a key player for the Ohio outfit over the past three years.

He has scored 41 goals in 125 games to date and his current club are facing a battle to keep hold of him.

The forward started his career at Tijuana in Mexico as a youngster before he joined Atlanta United in 2017. He then went on to find the net nine times in 39 outings before his switch to Cincinnati.

Middlesbrough could provide him with the opportunity to move to England but may need to bat away interest from elsewhere to get him.

They were beaten 3-2 away at Bristol City last time out and will be eager to return to winning ways as soon as they can.

Boro are back in action with a home clash against Preston North End.