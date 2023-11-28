Leeds United: Big Djed Spence update emerges as Farke shares latest on Rutter, Struijk and more

Leeds United could have Djed Spence involved against Swansea City while Georginio Rutter, Sam Byram, Pascal Struijk and Liam Cooper are set to be available too.

Leeds United are in midweek Championship action on Wednesday night as they prepare to face Swansea City. After drawing with Rotherham United last time out, the Whites will have their sights set on a return to winning ways.

Daniel Farke’s side sit 3rd in the table, seven points behind Ipswich Town in the automatic promotion spots.

Now, ahead of the tie, a promising update has emerged on the injury front. Speaking in his pre-match press conference – as relayed by Phil Hay on X – Farke confirmed that Leeds United could see Spence involved for the first time since August after his return to training.

Georginio Rutter has been struggling with an abdominal strain but was fit to start against Rotherham United. He is back to 100% though, while Pascal Struijk and Sam Byram – who were only fit enough for the bench – are raring to go too. The same goes for Liam Cooper, who withdrew from the Millers draw late on.

Spence also training so possible that he'll be involved tomorrow. #lufc — Phil Hay (@PhilHay_) November 28, 2023

Welcome boosts for Farke

Leeds United have barely been able to play Spence since his arrival from Tottenham Hotspur. His return to contention would be a big boost, with midfielder Archie Gray holding down the starting spot at right-back for much of this campaign.

The reassuring news on Rutter, Struijk, Byram and Cooper will be welcomed too. All might have been involved last time out but with no new injury blows, it shouldn’t be far off a full-strength side to face Swansea City on Wednesday night.

Time will tell what capacity Spence is involved in if he’s deemed ready but after just nine minutes of action with Leeds United, he’ll be excited to get out on the pitch sooner rather than later.