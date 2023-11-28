‘Back on track here’ – Ipswich Town vs Millwall prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Ipswich Town vs Millwall prediction ahead of the Championship clash on Wednesday night.

Ipswich Town come into their midweek clash with Millwall off the back of a rare defeat. The Tractor Boys barely laid a glove on West Brom as they were beaten 2-0 at The Hawthorns, ending a run of 12 Championship games without defeat.

Kieran McKenna and co will be keen to bounce back right away to reduce the three-point gap to Leicester City at the top of the table.

As for Millwall, they endured a tough second game under Joe Edwards after making the perfect start on his managerial bow. The Lions lost 3-0 at home to Coventry City, leaving them in 18th coming into this one.

Millwall have been a tough side to beat on the road though. They’ve lost just one Championship away game this season, drawing four and winning three.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“It was a tough game against West Brom for Ipswich Town but with Millwall heading to Portman Road, I think the hosts will get back on track here. Millwall have a good record away from home but Town have been almost faultless on their own patch.

“That defeat to Coventry highlighted the work Edwards has to do with this Millwall side, bringing them back down to ground with a bit of a bump after the highs of his first game in charge.

“This one could be close but ultimately, I’ll say Ipswich win 2-1.”

Ipswich Town vs Millwall prediction: 2-1

1 of 20 Who is this? Enzo Maresca Kieran McKenna David Wagner Daniel Farke

John Reid

“How Ipswich respond to the weekend defeat by West Brom will be the deciding factor in this game. If they take the defeat in their stride they should beat Millwall. If they haven’t got over it, the Lions could take advantage.

“Millwall aren’t playing well at the moment, and Ipswich should get the victory. But it will depend on if they have got West Brom out of their system. I’ll go for a home win, but it may be a close one.”

Ipswich Town vs Millwall prediction: 2-0