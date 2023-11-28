‘In the squad’ – QPR boss offers injury update ahead of key Stoke City clash

QPR defender Reggie Cannon will be in the squad to face Stoke City on Tuesday night, manager Marti Cifuentes has said.

QPR head into the game desperately needing to pick up points to try and kickstart the team’s battle to avoid relegation. As it stands, Rangers are 23rd in the Championship table, six points from safety.

Ahead of the game against Stoke City, Cifuentes has revealed that defender Cannon will be back in the squad after missing the recent defeat against Norwich City.

He told West London Sport:

“He’s in the squad. It would have been risky to play him on Saturday but he is fine and is in the squad.”

Cifuentes also stated that Lyndon Dykes should feature in the game after he came off just after the hour-mark against Norwich.

1 of 20 Who is this? Enzo Maresca Kieran McKenna David Wagner Daniel Farke

Club need to solve goal scoring woes

Cannon played four games for QPR before he suffered his injury prior to the international break. It wouldn’t be a shock to see the defender back in the starting line-up to face Stoke.

As for Dykes, who played for 63 minutes in the loss to Norwich City before suffering an injury, getting the best out of him will be pivotal to QPR’s bid to avoid relegation.

He has been unable to find goalscoring form for Rangers this season, and that is a real problem for both the player and the club. So far this season, the Scottish international has scored one goal in 13 Championship games. The striker needs to find the back of the net regularly to try and keep QPR in the division.

Scoring goals overall has been an issue for the side. They have found the back of the net only 11 times in 17 games. That is a problem that Cifuentes will need to solve before it is too late to avoid relegation this season.