Hull City’s stance emerges on potential winter swoop for in-form midfielder

Hull City have no interest in Hatayspor midfielder Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, a report from Hull Live has clarified.

Hull City have made good use of the Turkish market since Acun Ilicali’s takeover on Humberside. It wouldn’t be a surprise if they dip into the Super Lig again this winter in a bid to strengthen their squad for a Championship play-off push.

Rumours of interest in Hatayspor ace Dele-Bashiru emerged at the start of this week. The midfielder has four goals and four assists in 13 games since joining from Sheffield Wednesday on a free transfer in the summer window.

However, conflicting reports have now emerged regarding the Tigers’ reported interest in the ex-Manchester City youngster.

Hull Live now says that Dele-Bashiru is not a player Hull City are interested in ahead of January. Liam Rosenior has his sights set on bringing in some new players while fringe men are set to move on, but Nigerian international Dele-Bashiru is not on the radar.

The search for new targets

Hull City will likely be linked with a whole host of players during and in the run up to the January transfer window, some of which will meet the same fate as the Dele-Bashiru rumours and ultimately be played down. Time will tell just who is on Rosenior’s radar as he looks to bolster the ranks.

Dele-Bashiru only signed for Hatayspor in the summer after all, and he’s tied down to a three-year deal there. It seems feasible that he returns to English football one day after spending his youth career and making his breakthrough here, but his impressive start to life after Sheffield Wednesday could open up some intriguing opportunities for him.

Hull City will hope to have their targets lined up ahead of January so they can get business done early in the window.