Former Derby County and Stoke City man announces retirement aged 41

Derby County and Stoke City’s former centre-back Phil Jagielka has announced his retirement on Instagram at the age of 41.

Derby County and Stoke City both had veteran centre-back Jagielka on the books in recent years. He played 21 times for the Rams over the first half of the 2021/22 campaign before making a winter move to the Potters, where he would feature 50 times in a year and a half.

Jagielka was let go by Stoke City at the end of last season though and has remained a free agent, also turning 41 in August.

Now, the former England international has confirmed that he has decided to hang up the boots. Announcing the decision on Instagram, Jagielka has brought an end to his playing days over 23 years after making his professional debut for Neil Warnock’s Sheffield United back in 2000.

A lengthy career comes to an end

Jagielka might have endured the most notable spells of his career in the Premier League with Everton and Sheffield United but he also spent much of his time playing in the second-tier. He notched 159 appearances in the Championship and also played in 124 First Division games.

He would play 40 times for England over the course of a glittering career which ended back in the EFL.

Jagielka’s experience and leadership made him a valuable part of the Derby County and Stoke City dressing rooms in the latter stages of his playing days and he proved himself as a key player on the pitch too, despite his age.

After calling it a day on his playing career, time will tell just what comes next for Jagielka. Someone of his experience and leadership could have a great influence in the dugout, or perhaps his insight will be valuable in punditry.