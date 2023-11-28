Fleetwood Town ready to move for 35-goal striker

Fleetwood Town are interested in a move for Waterford striker Ronan Coughlan, according to a report by the Irish Independent.

Fleetwood Town are eager to lure the attacker to League One this winter to bolster their ranks.

Coughlan, 27, scored 35 goals for Waterford in their most recent League of Ireland First Division season.

The Irish Independent claim the Cod Army are ‘ready’ to launch an offer to land the Limerick-born man.

Fleetwood eye striker

Fleetwood are currently sat in the relegation zone and are one point from safety after picking up five wins from their first 17 games of this season.

Former Bristol City and Sunderland boss Lee Johnson is in charge at Highbury Stadium these days and he will be keen to put his own stamp on his squad in the upcoming January transfer window.

Coughlan is someone who would give the North West outfit something different up top if they were able to get him and he would add more competition and depth to their attacking department.

He has proved himself in Ireland and a switch to the Football League would be the next natural progression for his career.

The forward joined Waterford in February and has since been prolific.

Coughlan has also played for the likes of Limerick, Huddersfield Town, Bray Wanderers, Sligo Rovers and St Patrick’s Athletic in the past.

Fleetwood are in a relegation battle this term and could do with some more quality as they look to avoid slipping into League Two.

Johnson’s side were beaten 3-0 at home by in-form Stevenage last time out. However, before that match they were unbeaten in six in all competitions.

They are back in action this evening with an away trip to the DW Stadium to face Wigan Athletic.