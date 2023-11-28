Europa League side set sights on winter deal for 27-year-old Leeds United man

Leeds United saw a whole host of players move on in the summer transfer window but one who stayed put was full-back Firpo. Rumours circulated over a potential move away but one never materialised.

His season to date has been disrupted by injury but Firpo made his return to the squad against Plymouth Argyle before the international break. He then started and played 70 minutes in the Rotherham United draw and will be keen to kick on from here.

Now though, fresh reports have claimed the 27-year-old is wanted in La Liga.

Foot Mercato claims that Real Betis, who sit 7th in La Liga and top of their Europa League group, are eyeing a loan move for the Leeds United man. The report adds that Firpo ‘wants to leave’ Elland Road, though this conflicts somewhat with his recent words on life under Daniel Farke and his decision to stay in the summer.

Junior Firpo on the potential of leaving Leeds: "Everyone was forcing to leave. They chose this way, but I'd never force to leave. Daniel Farke spoke to me a lot. Never asked me directly what I'd do. "I said the style suits me, i love it. I was talking with my wife, our kids… pic.twitter.com/HEgzZNIPSE — leedsunited_news (@leeds_utd_news) November 24, 2023

Time will tell

While it remains to be seen just how the rumoured interest in Firpo develops, his recent words certainly didn’t show any signs of unrest. He seems happy with Leeds United and after his return to illness, he’ll be looking forward to working closely with Farke it seems.

A top La Liga side still playing Europa League football could prove tempting for Firpo though, as it would anyone. The left-back made a name for himself with Betis too, catching the eye with five goals and seven assists in 43 games before joining Barcelona in 2019.

Time will tell just how Firpo’s situation pans out. He certainly seems happy at Leeds United though, so Betis could have a task on their hands tempting him away from the Championship club if their interest is genuine.