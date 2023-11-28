‘Can’t see them building on that win’ – Blackburn Rovers vs Birmingham City prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Blackburn Rovers vs Birmingham City prediction ahead of the Championship clash on Wednesday night.

Blackburn Rovers come into their midweek clash with Birmingham City looking to build on an impressive 3-0 win over Stoke City at the weekend. It was their fourth consecutive Championship away win, lifting them to 10th in the table.

Rovers’ home form has suffered though, winning just one of their last five.

Against Birmingham City, the hosts should be hopeful of a return to winning ways at Ewood Park though. The Blues have lost six consecutive away games in the league.

Wayne Rooney’s side did pick up a much-needed win at the weekend though. They defeated Sheffield Wednesday, giving them their first win since controversially parting ways with John Eustace.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“While Birmingham City got that win at the weekend, I can’t see them building that win here. This is a great chance for Blackburn Rovers to pick up a much-needed home win, and I can see them doing so.

“The Wednesday win should instil some belief in the Blues squad after the dismal start to Rooney’s tenure. It could be the boost they need coming into this one as they bid to rise up the table.

“That said, I’ll back Blackburn to win 2-1.”

Blackburn Rovers vs Birmingham City prediction: 2-1

1 of 20 Who is this? Enzo Maresca Kieran McKenna David Wagner Daniel Farke

John Reid

“Blackburn will be full of confidence going into the game after the impressive weekend win over Stoke. The same can be said for Birmingham City, after Wayne Rooney’s defeated Sheffield Wednesday.

“Blackburn are fortunate though in that despite their inconsistency, they have one of this season’s standout players in Sammie Szmodics, who has scored four goals in the last three games.

“He is capable of making the difference in a game Blackburn should win narrowly.”

Blackburn Rovers vs Birmingham City prediction: 2-1