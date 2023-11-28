Bradford City interviewed new Grimsby Town boss before managerial decision, reporter claims

Bradford City interviewed new Grimsby Town boss David Artell, reports Simon Parker.

Bradford City considered the former Crewe Alexandra man following their decision to part company with Mark Hughes but went with Graham Alexander instead.

Artell, 43, has now become the new manager of fellow League Two club Grimsby after they sacked Paul Hurst.

The Telegraph and Argus reporter Parker has reported on X that he was ‘keen’ on the vacancy at Valley Parade.

Bradford City looked at Grimsby Town new boy

Bradford carefully weighed up their options as they searched for a replacement for Hughes.

Artell started his managerial career at Crewe and went on to win 36.5% of games in charge of the Cheshire outfit.

They turned to him in January 2017 and he went on to oversee 274 games from the dugout with the Railwaymen.

As a player, the ex-Gibraltar international was a defender and played for the likes of Morecambe, Port Vale, Northampton Town and Wrexham. He made 540 appearances in all competitions, many of which came in the Football League, before hanging up his boots in 2016.

Artell guided Crewe to promotion to League One in 2020 and won the fourth tier Manager of the Season award in the process.

He left Gresty Road in April 2022 and was out of the game for the past 18 months now.

However, after missing out on the Bradford job, he has now finally got himself back in with Grimsby and will be keen to show what he is all about again.

The Mariners are 21st in the table after a tough first section of the campaign and are four points above the drop zone and four points behind the Bantams.

Artell’s first match in charge is against MK Dons away tonight.