Bolton Wanderers confident 22-year-old will not exit the club in January

Bolton Wanderers are confident that loanee Paris Maghoma will not return to Brentford in January, The Bolton News has said.

Bolton Wanderers are currently on a great run of form. They are top of the League One table and have won their last six matches in the division, meaning they head into this evening’s match against 3rd placed Oxford United full of confidence.

One reason for the great run has been the form of Maghoma. The midfielder has taken his performances to a new level in recent weeks, scoring three goals in the six-game winning run and starting the last three League One games.

Now, The Bolton News is reporting that the club are ‘currently confident’ that the player will not be recalled by Brentford in January to return to the Premier League side.

1 of 20 Who is this? Enzo Maresca Kieran McKenna David Wagner Daniel Farke

Key player in promotion race

It would be a real boost for Bolton Wanderers if they are able to keep hold of Maghoma until the end of the season. With the club currently in a three-team race for automatic promotion, they need to keep their squad together for the rest of the campaign.

Brentford will no doubt be taking interest in how well Maghoma has done for the Trotters recently. However, you have to think that the Bees are well-stocked on midfield options and will not resort to bringing an end to the talent’s development out on loan.

A potential good thing for Bolton Wanderers though is that clubs will look at how well Maghoma has done on loan and possibly be keen on sending players on loan there. Plenty of players have thrived there before, and Maghoma’s recent form just emphasises that young players can come on leaps and bounds under their watch.