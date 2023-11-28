Aston Villa swoop for League One coach

Exeter City’s Head of Coaching and Player Development Brad Miller is leaving for Aston Villa, as announced by their official club website.

Exeter City will lose the coach at the end of 2023 and will need to find a replacement.

Miller has worked with the League One side for the past 12 years in various different roles.

The Grecians have wished him well on their website as he embarks on a new chapter in his career in the Premier League next year.

Exeter City exit

Miller first worked as a community coach at Exeter before working his way up the academy ranks of the Devon club.

He has helped provide a pathway into the first-team for young players over the past few years and his work hasn’t gone unnoticed, hence why Aston Villa have swooped to lure him to the top flight now.

The Grecians appointed him as Head of Coaching and Player Development in 2022 and he has been in that role for 15 months now.

Miller holds a UEFA A License and will be eager to transfer his skills from St James’ Park to Villa Park.

Exeter made an impressive start to the current season but have seen their form slump over recent times. They were beaten 7-0 away at Bolton Wanderers last time out and pressure is starting to mount on current boss Gary Caldwell.

The Grecians are now sat in 20th position in the third tier table and are only a point above the relegation zone. They have picked up 17 points from 17 games so far in this campaign.

Caldwell’s men haven’t won in the league since September in a run of games spanning back nine matches now. They face Shrewsbury Town at home this evening.