‘A number of targets’ – Key Blackburn Rovers sets out clear aims for January transfer window

Blackburn Rovers chief executive Steve Waggott has stated the aims for January are to agree new player contracts and make some fresh signings.

Blackburn Rovers are currently on the fringes of the play-off picture in the Championship. As it stands, the Ewood Park sit 10th in the table, just three points off the top six.

However, due to financial restrictions, the level of Rovers’ winter transfer business is up in the air. It impacted their summer recruitment drive and could deal a blow to the club’s promotion hopes if it happens again.

Now, an insight into the planning for the winter has emerged.

CEO Waggott told fans at a recent form that Blackburn Rovers have two aims for the January window, one was to give players in the squad new contracts, and the other is to make signings, and the club do have targets in mind. However, the signings will depend on the club’s financial situation.

Waggott said (as quoted by the Lancashire Telegraph):

“Firstly, signing of key current players on new contracts. Secondly, there were a number of targets being listed as possible new squad additions but the club would have to act according to the financial position at that time.

“Gregg Broughton was making plans both on a short term and long-term basis with his Head of Recruitment and the recruitment team.”

Clear winter aims

Blackburn Rovers fans will be pleased that the club is planning to do some business in January, but there could be a bit of concern that the finances could impact the extent of the business, and maybe those who they are able to bring in. Rovers might not be able to push the boat out to make the signings that could really make a difference.

You have to think that the contract talks will be taking place very soon, especially with the Championship’s top scorer Sammie Szmodics. He might be under contract until 2025, but the club may have to give the player an improved deal, as clubs will no doubt be taking note of his performances ahead of January.

Blackburn’s plan for the January transfer window seems to be clear, but time will tell just how the month pans out when it comes around.