‘A bit of a mismatch’ – Sheffield Wednesday vs Leicester City prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Sheffield Wednesday vs Leicester City prediction ahead of the Championship clash on Wednesday.

Sheffield Wednesday come into their midweek clash with Leicester City rooted to the bottom of the Championship table. Danny Rohl’s side have lost three straight games, the most recent being a 2-1 loss to Wayne Rooney’s Birmingham City.

The Owls are already staring down the barrel at relegation having collected just six points in 17 games. As a result, they’re 10 points off safety.

As for Leicester City, they sit in 1st place after returning to winning ways with a 2-0 victory over Watford at the weekend. Enzo Maresca’s side had lost two straight before the break but a Jamie Vardy brace secured the three points last time out.

Ipswich Town’s loss to West Brom means the Foxes come into the tie three points clear at the top of the Championship.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“We’ve been shown that the Championship isn’t predictable on plenty of occasions. However, you can’t go against Leicester City here.

“For the most part, the Foxes have been supreme this season while Sheffield Wednesday have been pretty abysmal. With last facing first, you can’t help but feel this could be a bit of a mismatch, so it could be a long night for the hosts.

“I’ll be going for a pretty routine away win. I’ll say 3-0 to Leicester.”

Sheffield Wednesday vs Leicester City prediction: 0-3

John Reid

“This game looks to be a mismatch in all departments. Bottom of the table against top of the table usually only has one outcome.

“Can the Owls shock Leicester? They can, but they will need a lot of luck and their opponents to have their worst off day of the season.

“Enzo Maresca’s side seem far too professional for that though. They will respect Sheffield Wednesday and not take them lightly, but will also defeat them easily.”

Sheffield Wednesday vs Leicester City prediction: 0-4