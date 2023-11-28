3 Jarell Quansah alternatives Leicester City should consider as Preston also eye Liverpool prospect

Leicester City were among the sides said to be showing an interest in Liverpool youngster Jarell Quansah over the weekend.

Leicester City are said to have checked out the young centre-back recently as they eye up defensive reinforcements for this winter. Preston North End are also keen on the Liverpool starlet though and after loaning in Calvin Ramsay in the summer, that previous link could give them the edge.

With that said, it could be wise for the Foxes to keep some other options in mind. Here, we look at three Quansah alternatives Leicester City should consider if a deal can’t be done…

Finley Burns – Manchester City (on loan at Stevenage)

Burns had a shot in the Championship before with Swansea City but the youngster looked a little raw for the level. Now 20, he’s thriving with League One high-flyers Stevenage and could be primed for a second shot in the second-tier.

And, with former Manchester City no.2 Maresca at the helm, Leicester City could be a great place for him to go. Burns’ on-ball ability has seen him spend much of this season in defensive midfield as well as in his main role at centre-back.

Hannes Delcroix – Burnley

Vincent Kompany hasn’t used Delcroix in any of the last four Premier League games, omitting him from the squad completely against West Ham last time out. He’s proven himself at a good level in Belgium before and could be a great asset in the Championship.

He’s a left-footed centre-back and a one-time Belgium international and could be a good target for Leicester City.

Scott McKenna – Nottingham Forest

McKenna is vastly experienced in comparison to Burns and Delcroix but with a promotion under his belt and plenty of club and country pedigree to his name, the Scot could be a valuable addition to Maresca’s Leicester City ranks.

He’s down the pecking order with Nottingham Forest and as his deal is up next summer, there’s the scope for a longer-term deal too.