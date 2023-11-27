‘Two fantastic managers’ – Cardiff City vs West Brom prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Cardiff City vs West Brom prediction ahead of the Championship clash on Tuesday night.

Cardiff City got back to winning ways in dramatic fashion at the weekend. Karlan Grant and Ike Ugbo netted in the 96th and 99th minutes respectively to secure a 2-1 win away to Preston North End.

As a result, they’re now up in 7th, one point behind Preston in the play-off spots.

As for West Brom, they produced one of their best results of the season to date to beat Ipswich Town 2-0 at The Hawthorns. Town were unbeaten in 12 Championship games going into the tie but the Baggies produced a fantastic display to make it four wins in five games.

The Baggies are in 5th place as Carlos Corberan continues to work wonders in challenging circumstances.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“West Brom just keep pulling out surprises. Saying that Corberan is overachieving isn’t a slight on the squad either, just the Baggies are a club in a tough position and injuries haven’t been kind, so the Spaniard deserves huge praise for this recent run.

“It’s another tough game next up too. Cardiff City are another to have exceeded expectations, so I’m intrigued to see just how this game between two fantastic managers pans out.

“Don’t be surprised if Cardiff get something from this but after that display vs Ipswich, it’s hard to go against West Brom. I’ll go for a 2-1 away win.”

Cardiff City vs West Brom prediction: 1-2

John Reid

“This looks to be a very good game between two of the Championship’s most impressive teams.

“Cardiff’s epic win over Preston will give the team plenty of confidence against a fellow rival for a play-off place. West Brom will also have plenty of confidence as their win over Ipswich Town showed that they are one of the best teams in the division.

“With two evenly matched teams, a draw is the most likely outcome and so it will be in this game.”

Cardiff City vs West Brom prediction: 2-2