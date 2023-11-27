‘They need a permanent boss soon’ – Hull City vs Rotherham United prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Hull City vs Rotherham United prediction ahead of the Championship clash on Tuesday night.

Hull City come into their Tuesday night game off the back of a 2-2 draw with Swansea City at the weekend. The Swans went 2-0 up in South Wales but second half goals from Jaden Philogene and Tyler Morton secured a point for the Tigers.

It means Liam Rosenior’s side have lost only one of their last five Championship games, winning three of those. Their decent form of late leaves them 8th in the table, one point off the play-offs.

As for Rotherham United, they’re still without a new manager coming into this one. It means Wayne Carlisle will likely lead the Millers for a second time after claiming a good point at home to Leeds United last Friday.

Rotherham remain 22nd in the Championship, four points off safety.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“While Rotherham were able to claim a good point under Wayne Carlisle last Friday, I’m not so sure of their chances here. Hull are in fine fettle coming into the tie and back-to-back home wins has their form at the MKM Stadium back on the up.

“The Millers have been abysmal on the road this season and while there’s been a change in manager, I don’t see that changing their away fortunes.

“If anything, this game could emphasise the point that they need a permanent boss soon. I’ll say this ends 2-0 to Hull.”

Hull City vs Rotherham United prediction: 2-0

John Reid

“Hull will be looking to get back to winning ways after drawing with Swansea at the weekend. That could be easier said than done though against a Rotherham side who held Leeds to a draw in their last game.

“The first goal might not even be decisive, as both teams showed their powers of recovery in their last games. If both teams play to their best though, Hull should do enough to win by a few goals.”

Hull City vs Rotherham United prediction: 3-1