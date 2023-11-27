Sunderland man ‘should’ return against Huddersfield Town as Mowbray provides update

Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray has said Mason Burstow ‘should’ return this week.

Sunderland were without the striker over the weekend as they lost 2-0 away at Plymouth Argyle.

Burstow, 20, is on loan at the Black Cats from Chelsea and is poised to return to training ahead of the game against Huddersfield Town on Wednesday.

Mowbray has provided this injury update regarding the youngster, as per a report by the Sunderland Echo: “Mason just had a little injury but he should be fine to train with us on Monday, so he should be available on Wednesday.”

Sunderland injury latest

Sunderland swooped to land the forward on a temporary basis in the last transfer window to bolster their attacking options.

Burstow has since made 10 appearances in all competitions for the Championship side and is still waiting on his first goal.

Chelsea landed the prospect in 2022 and he has since made three first-team appearances for the Premier League giants. He penned a contract until 2025 at Stamford Bridge.

The England youth international was given the green light to head out the exit door on loan by the Blues when the Black Cats came calling to get some experience under his belt in the Football League.

Burstow started his career in non-league with spells at Maidstone United and Welling United before he joined Charlton Athletic in 2020.

He then went on to play 23 games for the Addicks and chipped in with six goals before Chelsea lured him away from The Valley.

Sunderland are currently sat in 9th position in the table after their loss against the Pilgrims. They are two points off the play-offs.

Mowbray will be keen to see a response against Huddersfield before his side face an away trip to The Den to face Millwall.