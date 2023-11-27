‘Show us what you’re made of’ – Burton Albion vs Portsmouth prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Burton Albion vs Portsmouth prediction ahead of the League One clash on Tuesday night.

Burton Albion’s impressive run feels a while ago now after falling to three defeats in their last four League One games. The Brewers have slipped back to 17th in the table and losing 4-0 to Peterborough United at the weekend.

Dino Maamaria’s side might be hopeful of getting a result on home turf though. Burton are without a home defeat in five league games.

As for Portsmouth, their remarkable run came to a devastating end against Blackpool at the weekend. They suffered their first League One defeat since March, losing 4-0.

Big questions were asked of the officiating as Pompey relinquished 1st place to Bolton Wanderers.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“The Portsmouth unbeaten run couldn’t last forever, but that was a tough way for it to end. The message to the squad now has to be this: show us what you’re made of.

“Mousinho’s group has shown vast improvements on previous promotion-chasing Pompey squads but the teams of the past have been prone to letting things slip and going on a slide. They have to prove that isn’t the case this time, and I think they will.

“Burton are on a poor run but they’re a tough side to beat at home. That said, I’m going for an away win.”

Burton Albion vs Portsmouth prediction: 1-3

John Reid

“Portsmouth will be huge favourites for this game. They are 16 points ahead of Burton Albion in the League One table. But the result might well depend on how well Pompey respond to the recent shock defeat by Blackpool.

“Burton can’t take much confidence going into the game either after the weekend loss to Peterborough, and are four games without a win in the league. Portsmouth should do enough to get back on track.”

Burton Albion vs Portsmouth prediction: 0-3