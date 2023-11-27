Sheffield Wednesday suffer blow with midfielder facing lengthy spell out

Sheffield Wednesday star Sean Fusire is set to miss most of the season after having a hernia operation, The Star has said.

Sheffield Wednesday could do with some help in their battle to avoid relegation. They currently sit bottom of the Championship table with only one win from 17 games.

One player who has been on the fringes of the first-team but a regular for the U21s is young midfielder Fusire. He found an opportunity in the side against Stockport County in the EFL Cup but has mainly been playing a key part for Neil Thompson’s youngsters in the hope of a senior breakthrough.

However, The Star now reports that Fusire will be out of action until next year after the hernia operation.

The report goes on to state that the hope is that the player will be able to return before the end of the season, in a bid to help Wednesday win the Professional Development League.

A shame for all

The injury is a real shame for the player. The last thing that any club wants is for a youngster to be ruled out of action for a lengthy spell with a long-term injury.

Perhaps if Fusire had continued to play well for the Sheffield Wednesday U21s side, he could have featured for the first-team this season. But with injury casting him to the sidelines for an extended spell, that seems less likely to happen now.

The hope will be that the player’s injury clears up by the end of season, and he is able to help Wednesday in their bid to win the Professional Development League.

If that can happen, then Fusire can possibly make a claim to feature in the Wednesday first-team next season, no matter what division they find themselves in. It could be League One, and that could be a better environment for the player to have a first-team run in.