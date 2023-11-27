Opinion: Plymouth Argyle must stand firm should January bids come in for 22-year-old

Plymouth Argyle attacker Morgan Whittaker has been one of the success stories of the Championship so far this season.

Plymouth Argyle currently sit in 19th place in the Championship table. That is a respectable position in their return to the division after winning promotion last season.

They are seven points clear of the relegation zone, and big reason for that has been the form of Whittaker. The 22-year-old has scored eight goals in 17 league games. That is a great record, especially when you consider that the Pilgrims are in the lower reaches of the Championship.

His most recent goal came in the 2-0 win over Sunderland, thrashing home from distance after cutting in from the right – one of his specialties. He’s now got four goals in his last five league games, and you have to think others will start to take note.

Bound to attract transfer attention?

That excellent form is bound to attack attention from clubs needing to sign a winger who scores regularly. Even though the player only joined Plymouth Argyle on a permanent deal this summer, clubs will still be eager to sign him.

If any such bids come in during the January transfer window, the Pilgrims must stand firm and refuse to sell the player. He is far too important to the club’s chances of staying in the Championship to be sold.

Perhaps the player will leave at the end of the season if his good form continues. That would allow Plymouth to no doubt make a large profit on a player they signed from Swansea City for around £1m.

If Whittaker helps Plymouth Argyle stay up and then leaves the club at the end of the season, you would think that would be acceptable to all parties. Up until then though, it makes sense for the Pilgrims to make sure that the player stays through the January transfer window.

If they do that, it gives them a much better chance of staying in the Championship on their return to the division.