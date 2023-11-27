Norwich City facing late decision over key player ahead of Watford trip

Norwich City will make a late decision on the availability of winger Jonathan Rowe ahead of Tuesday night’s game with Watford, David Wagner has said.

Norwich City academy graduate Rowe has been a mainstay so far this season. He had started all 16 Championship games before missing the weekend win over QPR through an issue picked up while away with England’s U21 squad.

The 20-year-old has been one of the Canaries’ most vital players too. Rowe has notched eight goals and two assists in 18 games across all competitions, playing in a range of attacking roles.

Now, after his absence vs QPR, Wagner has issued an update on the Norwich City star.

As quoted by the club’s official website, the Canaries boss confirmed that a late decision will be made on Rowe, though he insisted his issue is not a major one. The same goes for fellow winger Przemyslaw Placheta, who was also absent at the weekend.

“We will see and assess tomorrow and will make a call tomorrow morning,” Wagner explained.

“We have to look day-to-day with them both, neither is a a major issue but nothing is decided yet.”

Fingers crossed

While Norwich City emerged victorious without their key winger at the weekend, he’ll certainly be welcomed back with open arms if deemed fit to feature against Watford. In his absence, Onel Hernandez got a start on the left while Christian Fassnacht was deployed on the right.

Ui-jo Hwang scored the only goal of the game in the home win against QPR. It made it back-to-back wins for the Canaries, who had lost five of their last six Championship games prior to the victories over the Rs and Cardiff City.

The hope will be that Wagner and Norwich City can get a run going to push back up the Championship table now. Getting Rowe available again will be key in their efforts to do so but time will tell if he’s fit to return tomorrow.