Manchester United poised to bring 20-year-old’s League One loan to an end

Manchester United are set to recall Charlie McNeill from his Stevenage loan, the Manchester Evening News has said.

Manchester United have sent youngster McNeill on two EFL loans now. He spent the second half of last season with Newport County in League Two before stepping up a league with Steve Evans’ Stevenage in the summer.

The 20-year-old’s Stags stint got off to the perfect start too. McNeill netted on his debut in a 3-0 win over Leyton Orient and he would start three of the first four League One games overall.

However, the Droyslden-born youngster now hasn’t played since September. He’s been in and out of Stevenage’s matchday squad without featuring and it seems Manchester United are now poised to take action.

The Manchester Evening News reports that the Red Devils will make use of the break clause in his loan deal by bringing him back from Stevenage in January. Then, they will assess whether to send him on a new loan or keep him at Old Trafford.

Best for all?

After netting in a win on his debut, Stevenage might have hoped that the Manchester United youngster could enjoy a fruitful spell under their watch. However, since that first month, McNeill hasn’t been used once, which will be doing his development no good.

For that reason, a winter recall and a chance to reassess his situation seems ideal for all. Given how Stevenage have been doing in League One, it seems unlikely that he’ll be able to force his way into an impressing team too.

Evans’ side have won four games in a row to lift themselves to 4th in the table. They continue to overachieve on expectations but Manchester United will be disappointed that their young loanee hasn’t really had a chance to play a more prevalent role in their success.