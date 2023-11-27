‘Just abysmal’ – QPR vs Stoke City prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their QPR vs Stoke City prediction ahead of the Championship clash on Tuesday.

QPR head into the midweek game at Loftus Road still firmly in the relegation zone in the Championship. As it stands, the Rs are 23rd in the Championship table, six points off safety.

In their most recent game, QPR manager Marti Cifuentes suffered his first defeat as manager as his side lost to Norwich City, taking their winless run in the league to 12 games.

Alex Neil’s Stoke City have gone three without a win, though that run has comprised of two draw before a weekend defeat to Blackburn Rovers. That loss saw the Potters slip to 16th, seven points off the top-six.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

John Reid

“Both teams go into this game desperately in need of a win to get some confidence into the ranks. QPR look doomed to relegation already if they don’t start to pick up some points to put pressure on the teams above them.

“As for Stoke, if they don’t quickly address this run, then it could be another season in the Championship without a promotion challenge. That could easily put manager Neil under pressure.

“With both teams badly needing a win, perhaps it is inevitable that the outcome will be a draw. That result wouldn’t be ideal for either side, but it would suit the hosts more.”

QPR vs Stoke City prediction: 0-0

James Ray

“One day soon the Loftus Road faithful will be able to enjoy a Championship win. Their home record has been just abysmal and until they get someone in who can score goals, it’s hard to see their fortunes changing.

“Cifuentes has been dealt a tough hand with QPR and a clash with Stoke City might highlight it further. Neil has a good squad at his disposal and they certainly have the players to overcome the hosts.

“I’ll go for an away win.”

QPR vs Stoke City prediction: 0-2