‘In for a tough one’ – Port Vale vs Derby County prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Port Vale vs Derby County prediction ahead of the League One clash on Tuesday night.

Port Vale’s struggles continued at the weekend with a defeat to Shrewsbury Town. The Valiants are now 19th in the League One table with no wins to their name in the last 10 third-tier games.

Sections of the support are starting to ask questions of manager Andy Crosby as they look to avoid a fourth consecutive home defeat on Tuesday night.

As for Derby County, a run of four wins in the last five league games has lifted them to 6th. They salvaged a win late on against Bristol Rovers last time out just when it looked like former star Chris Martin had secured a point for the visitors.

The Rams are without a win in three League One away games though, so they’ll have their eyes on a victory here.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“Port Vale are in a tough spot. They’re on a bad run of form but I’m not sure their struggles are down to Crosby completely, as he’s not got the greatest squad at his disposal. Against a side like Derby, they could be in for a tough one.

“The Rams are in good form at the moment but have shown weaknesses away from home. I wouldn’t be all that surprised if Vale run them close, even with the home side’s struggles in mind.

“I will be going for an away win though.”

Port Vale vs Derby County prediction: 1-2

John Reid

“Port Vale will need to perform better than they have in weeks if they are to end their 10 game run without a win in League One.

“Derby look to have finally got their act together in League One, and Paul Warne’s side will be confident of winning a fourth successive League One game. I reckon they’ll get that here too, even with their poor away form in mind.

“Port Vale could put up a bit of a fight at home, but the Rams will get the three points in the end.”

Port Vale vs Derby County prediction: 0-2