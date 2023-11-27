Hull City set sights on 8-goal/assist star who left Sheffield Wednesday in the summer

Hull City are showing an interest in Hatayspor midfielder Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, as per reports from Turkey.

Hull City boast close links to Turkey thanks to owner Acun Ilicali. It’s a link that the Tigers have used fruitfully since his takeover, recruiting plenty of Turkish players and talents from the country’s Super Lig.

It wouldn’t be a surprise if they were to dip into the market again in the near future either. Ilicali is an ambitious owner and with Hull City well-placed to make a push for the Championship play-off spots, some winter additions aren’t out of the question.

Now, as per new reports, the Tigers have set their sights on Fisayo Dele-Bashiru.

The 22-year-old Nigerian midfielder joined Hatayspor in the summer following the expiry of his Sheffield Wednesday deal and has been a big hit since. He’s notched four goals and four assists in 13 games across all competitions, playing as a central midfielder, attacking midfielder or winger.

Berk Sayar of Turkish outlet Radyo Gol is among those to have reported the interest, stating on X that Ilicali has started negotiations with Dele-Bashiru’s representative.

📌 Hull City'nin sahibi Acun Ilıcalı, Hatayspor’un genç futbolcusu Dele-Bashiru’yu kadrosuna katmak için görüşmelere başladı. 👉🏻 Nijeryalı futbolcunun temsilcisini özel uçağıyla Londra’ya götüren Ilıcalı, başarılı orta saha oyuncusu hakkında detaylar öğrendi. — Berk Sayar (@gazeteciberk) November 26, 2023

A return to England?

Dele-Bashiru only left these shores in the summer but given Ilicali’s links to the Turkish game, it wouldn’t be a surprise if the former Manchester City and Sheffield Wednesday man was tempted back to England with Hull City.

Hatasypor tied him down to a three-year deal upon arrival, so given his impressive form, you’d fancy them to make a tidy profit after signing him for nothing from Wednesday.

Dele-Bashiru is a mobile and versatile midfield player who has the attributes to become an influential talent. His return in the Turkish Super Lig shows just what he can offer from the middle of the park, but it didn’t come out on a consistent basis at Hillsborough.

He’s certainly a player who has the potential to star in the Championship and above though, so time will tell if the Hull City links develop into anything more serious.