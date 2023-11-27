Hull City dealt injury blow ahead of Rotherham United and Watford clashes

Hull City boss Liam Rosenior has said Sporting Lisbon loan man Ruben Vinagre has sustained a hamstring injury.

Hull City will now assess the left-back as he potentially faces a spell on the sidelines.

Vinagre, 24, linked up with the Championship side on a temporary basis over the summer.

Rosenior has provided this update, as per a report by HullLive: “Ruben felt his hamstring right at the end of the session yesterday (Friday) which is a big blow for us.

“We’re going to get him assessed and I’ll probably have more news for you on Monday. It’s a real shame because Ruben was outstanding in his last performance coming on as a sub (against Huddersfield Town before the international break), but that’s why it’s a squad game.”

Hull City injury blow

Hull will be hoping Vinagre’s injury isn’t too serious and that he can return to the pitch as soon as possible.

The former Portugal youth international was brought in by the Tigers after they decided not to hand Callum Elder a deal at the end of last season.

He has since made 10 appearances for the East Yorkshire outfit in all competitions, nine of which have come in the league.

Rosenior has been playing Jacob Greaves in his position over recent weeks and also had summer signing James Furlong ready to step up. Brandon Fleming is currently out on loan at Oxford United in League One.

Vinagre was on the books at Wolves since 2018. Prior to his switch to England, he had spells at Sporting Lisbon and AS Monaco.

He has played 69 games for the Midlands club altogether to date and has chipped in with three goals, helping them gain promotion to the Premier League back in 2018.

The full-back was shipped out to Olympiacos and Famalicao before he returned to Sporting Lisbon in 2022. He then spent time at Everton in the last campaign.

Hull drew 2-2 away at Swansea City over the weekend with Jaden Philogene and Tyler Morton on the scoresheet. They are back in action this week with back-to-back home games against Rotherham United and Watford.