‘Good at everything’, ‘8/10’ – Journalist lauds Leicester City man for standout display vs Watford

Leicester City returned to winning ways in the Championship on Saturday, with a 2-0 victory over Watford at the King Power Stadium.

Leicester City were goalless at half-time in the game, and there had to be a concern that the Championship leaders could go three league games on the spin without a win.

But Enzo Maresca’s side prevailed in the second-half, with veteran striker Jamie Vardy securing the three points with both goals. Even though Vardy scored the goals that won the game, it was another player that impressed on the day for the Foxes – Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.

The midfielder played 84 minutes in the game. He was hailed as incredibly influential on the win that increased Leicester City’s lead at the top of the Championship table.

Leicestershire Live rated his performance on Saturday as 8/10, with journalist Jordan Blackwell adding:

“The best player on the pitch. He was good at everything, he made great runs down the left, showed nice control and good strength on the ball. He started and finished attacks, creating chances, and his set-piece delivery was good. One mis-hit at the end of the first half was his only bad moment.”

1 of 20 Who is this? Enzo Maresca Kieran McKenna David Wagner Daniel Farke

A mainstay for Maresca

The 25-year-old has been a big player for Leicester City this season. He has started in all 17 of the team’s games in the Championship and in those games, Dewsbury-Hall has contributed five goals and six assists. That is a very good total for a central midfielder.

The hope for Leicester City manager Maresca will be that the player can contribute double figures in both goals and assists in the 2023/24 campaign. If Dewsbury-Hall can stay fit, there seems no reason why he can’t achieve that landmark and make a real statement over his playing abiltiies in the Championship.

Next up for the player is a midweek game against Sheffield Wednesday. Both Dewsbury-Hall and the Foxes should be confident of continuing their good form in that fixture with Danny Rohl’s side rooted to the bottom of the division.