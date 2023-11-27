‘Fabulous’, ‘9/10’ – Local media hails West Brom mainstay for key role in Ipswich Town victory

West Brom produced possibly their best display of the season on Saturday with a 2-0 Championship win over Ipswich Town.

West Brom took control of the game early on thanks to a Darnell Furlong header, and the win was secured over the high-flying Tractor Boys thanks to a Grady Diangana strike.

Even though he didn’t find the back of the net in the game, one player that impressed for the Baggies in the match was their captain Jed Wallace. The skipper completed 90 minutes and helped to drive his side onto a victory which takes them up to 5th place in the Championship table.

Birmingham Live rated the 29-year-old’s performance on Saturday as an 9/10, with journalist Joseph Chapman adding:

“Fabulous early ball into the path of Thomas-Asante, who couldn’t apply the finishing touch. Wallace looks to have regained confidence and is currently producing performances akin to 12 months ago. Big part to play in the second goal. Should’ve had an assist for Phillips’ chance.”

Very influential this season

Wallace has been very influential for West Brom so far this season. The winger has started in 16 of the club’s 17 Championship fixtures so far and in those games, he has contributed two goals and three assists.

That might not sound like a lot, but he has played in a fair few attacking positions for the club so far this season. At times Wallace has played as the main striker, on the wing and as an attacking midfielder. It was in the midfield that he shone against Ipswich Town.

It will be interesting to see where West Brom manager Carlos Corberan decides to play his captain going forward. Wallace seems to be a player that can influence the team from all over the pitch.

Next up for Wallace and West Brom is a midweek match against fellow play-off candidates Cardiff City. The Baggies will be looking for another big performance from their skipper.