‘Exceptional’, ‘9/10’ – Plymouth Argyle summer signing hailed for starring role in Sunderland win

Plymouth Argyle picked up a huge win over the weekend, defeating play-off chasing Sunderland 2-0 at Home Park.

Plymouth Argyle picked up a much-needed win over Sunderland on Saturday afternoon, emerging victorious for the first time in a month. The Pilgrims went into the break 2-0 up and that’s how the game would end at Home Park.

Morgan Whittaker crashed home a fantastic long-range strike before Finn Azaz slotted the ball beyond Anthony Patterson to send Steven Schumacher’s side into half-time with a comfortable lead over the Black Cats.

The victory means Plymouth Argyle remain 19th, though they’re now seven points clear of the relegation zone.

There were plenty of standout performers for Schumacher and co, but one who really caught the eye was centre-back Lewis Gibson. Sunderland had dangerous moments and got into some threatening areas but the ex-Newcastle United and Everton man was at the top of his game to keep the visitors at bay.

He drew high praise post-game, with Plymouth Live scoring him at a 9/10. On his display, reporter Chris Errington said:

“What a great signing the 23-year-old has been for Argyle since joining from Everton in the summer. As a former Newcastle United academy player he enjoyed getting the better of their north-east rivals Sunderland.

“His aerial dominance when defending corners into the Argyle box was exceptional, he made the blocks the Pilgrims needed him to and his mobility allowed him to deal with other dangerous moments.”

A fantastic addition

Gibson’s career has been disrupted by injuries at times but after catching the eye with Bristol Rovers last season and quickly finding his feet with Plymouth Argyle, the 23-year-old has shown everyone just what he’s capable of. He’s been a mainstay for Schumacher this season and performances like the one against Sunderland might make him just about undroppable.

The hope will be that Plymouth can really build on that win. Their Home Park form is going to be valuable but it’s crucial that they start to pick up some wins on the road to really put some distance between themselves and the Championship drop zone.

Argyle face Coventry City away on Tuesday night, and three points will be the aim.