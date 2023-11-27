‘Demanding more’ – Watford vs Norwich City prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Watford vs Norwich City prediction ahead of the Championship clash on Tuesday night.

Watford come into this midweek game against Norwich City looking to get back to winning ways. They were beaten 2-0 by Leicester City at the weekend, with a Jamie Vardy brace ending the Hornets’ six-game run without a Championship defeat.

Valerien Ismael’s side sit 15th now and will be keen to get back on track at home to the Canaries.

Speaking of Norwich City, they made it two wins in a row by beating QPR last time out. The victories have lifted some pressure off the shoulders of manager David Wagner but as they remain 13th in the table, they still need to make up more ground to push towards the play-offs.

The Canaries are five points off the top six and would be leapfrogged by Watford if the hosts were to win on Tuesday night.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“This is going to be an interesting one. Norwich City look like they might have turned a corner in their last two games and after that dismal run, the hope will be that they can push towards the play-off spots with another win here.

“However, Watford have been an improved side in recent times and they too have designs on rising up the table and towards the top-six. I’m not sure anything will split these two either.

“We’re demanding more from both these teams and I think they’ll deliver in good time. Here though, they’ll take a point each.”

Watford vs Norwich City prediction: 1-1

1 of 20 Who is this? Enzo Maresca Kieran McKenna David Wagner Daniel Farke

John Reid

“Watford’s recent good run did end against Leicester, but they can take heart from how close they pushed the league leaders. Norwich have won their last two games, but there remains a lot of pressure on manager David Wagner to lead the Canaries up the table.

“Both have shown improvements and both will be determined to prove their progression with a victory here, but they could end up cancelling each other out.

“I’ll go for a 1-1 draw.”

Watford vs Norwich City prediction: 1-1