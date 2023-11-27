Carlisle United and Stevenage keen on Burton Albion attacker

Carlisle United and Stevenage are both keen on Burton Albion striker Cole Stockton, reports Alan Nixon.

Carlisle United and Stevenage are interested in landing the attacker ahead of the upcoming January transfer window.

Stockton, 29, only made the switch to Burton last summer following his exit from Morecambe.

Reporter Nixon has claimed on his Patreon page that he is attracting interest from two League One rivals this winter.

Carlisle United and Stevenage eye striker

Carlisle have recently been taken over by the Piatak family and their new owners will be looking to bolster their ranks to help keep the club in the third tier.

Stockton had a spell at Brunton Park back in 2017 but wasn’t able to make an impact, finding the net only once in 12 outings.

Stevenage were promoted from League Two alongside the Cumbrians in the last campaign and have adapted well to life in the division above this term under Steve Evans as they eye potential reinforcements.

They are currently sat in 4th position having picked up 35 points from their first 19 matches. The Hertfordshire outfit are only three points behind table toppers Bolton Wanderers and two behind 2nd place Portsmouth following their 3-0 away win at Fleetwood Town over the weekend.

Stockton is a proven goal scorer in the Football League and it would be a surprise to see him leave Burton so soon. He penned a deal until 2025 with the Brewers.

He has made 10 appearances in all competitions so far this season and has chipped in with a single goal.

Prior to his move to Burton, he was a key player for Morecambe and scored 59 goals in 179 games altogether for the Shrimps.

Stockton has also had spells in the past at Tranmere Rovers, Hearts and Wrexham.