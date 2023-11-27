Blackpool loan man attracting interest from elsewhere, reporter claims

Blackpool loan man Karamoko Dembele is attracting interest from elsewhere, reports Darren Witcoop.

Blackpool swooped to land the winger on a temporary basis in the summer from Brest.

Dembele, 20, has been a hit so far with the Tangerines and has become a key player for the League One side.

According to the Sunday Mirror reporter Witcoop on X, ‘several’ teams are keeping an eye on his progress at Bloomfield Road.

Blackpool loanee wanted

Dembele has made 15 appearances for Blackpool so far this season and has chipped in with three goals and four assists.

Critchley took a gamble on the youngster in the last transfer window to bolster his attacking options and he has turned into an inspired signing as the Tangerines eye an immediate promotion back to the Championship following their relegation last term.

The Londoner, who has represented both Scotland and England at international youth levels, was on the books at Celtic from 2019 to 2022.

He went on to make 10 first-team appearances for the Hoops in all competitions and found the net once for the Glasgow giants.

Brest then managed to lure him away from Celtic Park last year and he played 17 times for the Ligue 1 outfit in the last campaign.

Dembele was given the green light to head out the exit door when Blackpool came calling in late August to get some game time under his belt to boost his development.

Championship side Blackburn Rovers were also linked with him before the Seasiders tied up a deal, as reported at the time by French news outlet L’Equipe.

He still has two years left on his contract at Brest meaning his situation is firmly in the hands of his parent club as Blackpool hope he can see out the season with them.