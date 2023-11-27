‘Bizarre performance’, ‘5/10’ – Ipswich Town star struggles in disappointing West Brom defeat

Ipswich Town saw their 12-game unbeaten streak snapped on Saturday, losing 2-0 away to Carlos Corberan’s West Brom.

Ipswich Town fell to a somewhat surprising defeat on Saturday evening as they were beaten by West Brom at The Hawthorns. The Baggies have been in fine form and continued their in their impressive ways with a 2-0 victory at home to the Championship‘s 2nd-placed side.

Darnell Furlong glanced home an early header to put the hosts in the driving seat and shortly after the start of the second half, Grady Diangana doubled West Brom’s advantage with a tidy finish. It secured a great win for West Brom and succumbed the Tractor Boys to a rare loss.

In truth, Ipswich Town barely laid a glove on Corberan’s men. It was a rare off-day for Kieran McKenna’s side as their influential players struggled to get into the game. Midfielder Sam Morsy was among them, with his display earning a 5/10 rating from the EADT.

Writing on his performance, reporter Alex Jones said:

“A somewhat bizarre performance. Could’ve had an assist in the first half with a good cross into the box, but had nowhere near the same levels of control that he’s had in recent games.

“Couldn’t dictate the momentum, and picked up his eighth booking of the season.”

A chance to bounce back

McKenna and his Ipswich Town team will be glad that they don’t have to wait long before they get a chance to get back to winning ways. Millwall visit Portman Road on Wednesday night and Town will be aiming to secure all three points.

It’s been a fantastic campaign for the Tractor Boys since their promotion from League One and midfield star Morsy has been central to their success. West Brom were simply the better team on Saturday evening when the Ipswich players just weren’t quite at the races.

As such a vital player to the team, there’s no doubt that Morsy will have his eyes on a standout role against Millwall this week.