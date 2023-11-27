‘A thrilling game’ – Oxford United vs Bolton Wanderers prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Oxford United vs Bolton Wanderers prediction ahead of the League One clash on Tuesday.

Oxford United head into this huge midweek clash looking to bounce back from a 2-0 defeat to Cheltenham Town in Des Buckingham’s first match in charge of the club.

Despite that defeat, the U’s remain well-placed in the League One table. They are currently 3rd, and are only three points behind their upcoming opponents, Bolton Wanderers.

Talking of Bolton, they moved to the top of League One with an emphatic 7-0 win over Exeter City in their last league fixture.

Ian Evatt’s side are in an exceptional run of form at the moment. Bolton Wanderers have won their last six league games, scoring 18 goals in that run.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

John Reid

“This fixture is undeniably one of the biggest that will be played in League One this season. 3rd vs 1st, with only three points separating the sides. It is a huge match for both teams, with maybe more at stake for Oxford United.

“A win for Oxford would put them back on track and would also kickstart Des Buckingham’s time as manager, if he is able to defeat the league leaders.

“As for Bolton Wanderers, they will be full of confidence going into the game, as they are playing the best football in the division. That run of form should be enough to give Bolton the edge in a thrilling game. Bolton to edge a five-goal classic and stay top of League One.”

Oxford United vs Bolton Wanderers prediction: 2-3

1 of 20 Who is this? Enzo Maresca Kieran McKenna David Wagner Daniel Farke

James Ray

“It might have taken a little while for Bolton Wanderers to get to their best but that weekend win over Exeter City was them at their absolute best. The link-up play was wonderful and they were absolutely ruthless.

“Bolton were purring while the Buckingham era got off to a tough start for Oxford United. It’s not getting any easier on Tuesday night either.

“It’s early days of the next chapter at Oxford and Buckingham is a manager I back to succeed but with Wanderers playing as they are, I can’t see anything other than an away win.”

Oxford United vs Bolton Wanderers prediction: 0-2