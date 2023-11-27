‘A special week’, ‘8/10’ – Blackburn Rovers loan star earns high praise after key role Stoke City win

Blackburn Rovers picked up a great win over the weekend, defeating Alex Neil’s Stoke City 3-0 away from home.

Blackburn Rovers returned to winning ways on Saturday afternoon, beating Stoke City 3-0 on the road. It was a much-needed win for Rovers, who were disappointingly beaten by rivals Preston North End prior to the break.

Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side got off to the perfect start as Scott Wharton headed them into the lead just four minutes in. Those in attendance had to wait until four minutes from time for the next goal, with Irishman Andrew Moran making it 2-0 before Sammie Szmodics netted his 11th of the season in stoppage time.

Brighton loanee Moran has been making the headlines this week. He made his senior debut for the Republic of Ireland before returning to club action with another great display, and the Blackburn Rovers loan talent has now drawn high praise.

After assisting Wharton’s and then netting himself, the Lancashire Telegraph rated his performance an 8/10. Reporter Elliott Jackson had this to say on a ‘special week’ for the youngster:

“Had a hand in both goals with a good delivery for the corner that Wharton headed in. Then sealed the points with a good finish to round off a special week for the youngster.”

1 of 20 Who is this? Enzo Maresca Kieran McKenna David Wagner Daniel Farke

Becoming a key player

Moran arrived from Brighton with a strong reputation but this is just his first senior loan after all. He’s now notched a goal and four assists in his last three Championship games, taking his total for Rovers to three goals and seven assists in 16 games.

He’s proving just why he was so highly-rated upon arrival and with more displays like this, it won’t be long before other start to really take notice. His contributions against Stoke City really did round off a great week in perfect fashion.

A home tie with Birmingham City awaits on Wednesday night and Moran will be hopeful of inspiring Blackburn Rovers to a second consecutive win.