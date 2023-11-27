‘A real turning point’ – Coventry City vs Plymouth Argyle prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Coventry City vs Plymouth Argyle prediction ahead of the Championship clash on Tuesday.

Coventry City head into the midweek game on the back of one of their best results of the season. Mark Robins’ side impressed in a comprehensive 3-0 win at Millwall, ending a run of six league games without a win.

Despite the win, the Sky Blues remain at the wrong end of the Championship table, as they currently are in 20th place.

Plymouth Argyle also impressed in their most recent league game. Even though they are 19th in the Championship – only one place ahead of Coventry City – Steven Schumacher’s side recorded a 2-0 home win over playoff hopefuls Sunderland.

That recent victory brought a run of three games without a victory to an end, and it helped the team move further away from the relegation places.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

John Reid

“This looks to be a very difficult game to call. Both sides have similar records in the Championship. Indeed, they are level on points with 19, but Plymouth have a better goal difference.

“Both sides will also go into the game with plenty of confidence after very impressive wins. Not many people would have expected Coventry and Plymouth to defeat Millwall and Sunderland whilst keeping clean sheets, but that is just what happened.

“With so little between the teams in the league, it seems inevitable that there will be little between the teams on the pitch. Therefore, the most likely result in the game is a scoring draw.”

Coventry City vs Plymouth Argyle prediction: 1-1

1 of 20 Who is this? Enzo Maresca Kieran McKenna David Wagner Daniel Farke

James Ray

“I can see this one ending level. Both will be determined to build on the big wins they picked up over the weekend but Coventry City are prone to a home draw and Plymouth Argyle are yet to win on the road.

“The weekend win has the chance to be a real turning point for the hosts. They’ve got a squad that should be way further up the table, so this is a decent chance for them to get back-to-back wins.

“I do think the Pilgrims will get a good point here though. I’ll say 1-1.”

Coventry City vs Plymouth Argyle prediction: 1-1