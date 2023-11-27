‘A much-needed win’ – Barnsley vs Wycombe Wanderers prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Barnsley vs Wycombe Wanderers prediction ahead of the League One clash on Tuesday night.

Barnsley come into their midweek clash with Wycombe Wanderers looking for improvement. The Tykes have won just one of their last five League One games, seeing them lose pace in the promotion face.

Neill Collins’ side have slipped to 8th in the table after being held to a 2-2 draw by Lincoln City at the weekend.

Wycombe Wanderers are in the midst of a poor run of their own though. They’ve dropped to 13th after going six games without a win.

The Chairboys were beaten 2-1 by League One’s bottom side Reading in a disappointing result.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“Neither Barnsley or Wycombe Wanderers are in good form coming into this one. That defeat to Reading was a low for the Chairboys though, so the Tykes should be eyeing nothing less than a win here.

“Home form has eluded Collins’ Barnsley though, so they’re certainly not a safe bet coming into the midweek game.

“That said, I do think Barnsley will claim a much-needed win here. Wycombe are really struggling and it doesn’t get any easier here.”

Barnsley vs Wycombe Wanderers prediction: 2-1

John Reid

“On the face of it, Barnsley should be favourites to win this game, as they are six points ahead of Wycombe. But the Tykes are in a poor run of form, with no wins in their last four league games.

“Wycombe have been struggling as well though, and have gone six league games without a win.

“With both sides playing poorly, don’t expect a classic in this game. But Barnsley should do enough to get a valuable three points.”

Barnsley vs Wycombe Wanderers prediction: 2-0