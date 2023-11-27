‘A long night ahead’ – Stockport County vs Salford City prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Stockport County vs Salford City prediction ahead of the League Two clash on Tuesday.

Stockport County head into the midweek match hoping to bounce back from a rare defeat. After a run of 12 successive league wins, Dave Challinor’s side lost 2-1 at Newport County.

Despite that setback, the Hatters remain clear at the top of the League Two table. They are five points clear of 2nd-placed Wrexham in the race for promotion.

Salford City also head into the match on the back of a defeat, losing 4-2 at home to MK Dons. Whilst the Stockport defeat might have been unexpected, the same can’t be said for the Salford loss. They are on a run of three consecutive defeats in League Two.

As it stands, Salford City are 17th in the table. They’re six points ahead of the relegation zone and eight off the play-offs.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

John Reid

“Stockport County will be smarting that their superb run of form came to an unexpected end against Newport County. You have to think they will be determined to put things right against Salford City.

“It could be the worst time for Salford to play against Stockport. They might well have the bit between their teeth, and be eager to put on a show against their opponents.

“Unless Stockport completely take their eye off the ball, it looks like it’s a long night ahead for Salford, who could be on the back of a heavy defeat. A comfortable Stockport victory is on the cards.”

Stockport County vs Salford City prediction: 4-0

James Ray

“I don’t think anyone saw Stockport County’s impressive run ending at the hands of Newport County. The result proved League Two can still throw up big surprises, even for a side in the supreme form the Hatters had been in.

“However, I do see them claiming a victory to get back on track in this one. Three straight defeats for Salford will likely become four.”

Stockport County vs Salford City prediction: 3-0