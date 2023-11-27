‘A kick in the teeth’ – Middlesbrough vs Preston North End prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Middlesbrough vs Preston North End prediction ahead of the Championship clash on Tuesday.

Middlesbrough head into the midweek game looking to get back on track after a 3-2 defeat to Bristol City. The loss left Boro firmly in mid-table in the Championship, as they currently sit in 12th place.

Michael Carrick’s side have been inconsistent of late. In their last four Championship fixtures, they have picked up just one win. That inconsistent run has stalled their play-off charge, which looked on after a run of six consecutive wins.

As for Preston North End, they suffered late heartbreak in their most recent fixture. After holding out for almost the entire second-half with 10 men, they conceded two injury time goals to lose 2-1 to Cardiff City.

Despite that defeat, Preston remain in the Championship play-off places, sitting 6th.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

John Reid

“How both sides deal with recent defeats could well determine the outcome of this game. Middlesbrough showed fight to come back from two goals down at Bristol City, but still ultimately lost the match.

“As for Preston, it must have been a kick in the teeth to their players to come so close to holding out for a huge win against Cardiff, only to end up with no points at all.

“Even though Preston are four points ahead of Middlesbrough in the Championship table, the nature of the defeat to Cardiff could still be lingering. With that in mind, I’m going for a narrow home win for Boro.”

Middlesbrough vs Preston North End prediction: 2-1

James Ray

“Both sides are good enough to claim all three points in this one. Middlesbrough will be hoping to get a good run going again after seeing their charge up the table slowed somewhat.

“Preston though, they should be really fired up. That defeat to Cardiff might deflate them but Lowe and co have to channel that disappointment into determination in a bid to bounce back.

“I’m not sure anything will split these two. Don’t be surprised if either emerges victorious, but I’ll go for a draw.”

Middlesbrough vs Preston North End prediction: 1-1