3 Gavin Bazunu replacements Southampton must consider amid Tottenham Hotspur links

Southampton goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu has been Russell Martin’s no.1 this season, and he’s said to have drawn Premier League attention.

Southampton signed shot-stopper Bazunu in the summer of 2022, bringing him in from Manchester City off the back of a strong loan spell with Portsmouth. He’s viewed as a top goalkeeping prospect but with well over 100 senior games to his name, the 21-year-old is already an established ‘keeper.

Football Insider claimed Tottenham Hotspur scouts have been eyeing him as a long-term option, so the Championship side would be wise to keep some potential replacements in mind.

Here, we put forward three goalkeepers Southampton should consider if Spurs come in for Bazunu…

Alvaro Fernandez – SD Huesca

25-year-old Fernandez is a ‘keeper some might be familiar with. He previously spent a loan spell with Brentford and had to fill in for a sidelined David Raya, but he now finds himself back in Spain with SD Huesca.

Now playing in the second-tier, he’s only conceded 15 goals in 17 games despite their poor form and has five clean sheets to his name. As a one-time Spain international, he’s reliable with his feet and with his deal up next summer, he could be a shrewd addition for Southampton.

Marek Rodak – Fulham

If Southampton would rather go down the route of a proven Championship shot-stopper, there’s few better options than Rodak. He too is out of contract next summer and given his place in the Fulham pecking order, an exit seems likely.

At 26, he still has good years ahead of him and would be a reliable option in between the sticks.

Zack Steffen – Manchester City

Last but not least is Steffen, who could be a great option if Southampton want to put their Manchester City links to use again. He’s yet another good goalkeeper out of contract next summer and should be looking to return to action over the second half of the season after a summer knee operation.

He went from strength to strength with Middlesbrough last season and would be a suitable Bazunu replacement.