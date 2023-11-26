Southampton man wanted by Premier League side ahead of January

Southampton will have a decision to make regarding the stopper’s future if an offer was to come in for him in the upcoming January transfer window.

McCarthy, 33, is mainly used as back-up by the Saints and still has another year left on his contract with the Championship side.

However, as per Football Insider, Everton hold ‘strong interest’ in him and are keen to lure him to Goodison Park in the near future to add some more competition and depth to their goalkeeping department.

Southampton man eyed

McCarthy will be a useful player to have in and around Southampton’s dressing room as he is a vastly experienced player.

However, he isn’t first choice under Russell Martin and offloading him would free up space and funds in their squad to potentially bring in an outfielder for the second-half of the season as they look to gain an immediate promotion back to the Premier League in this campaign.

McCarthy has been with the Saints since 2016 and has made 139 appearances in all competitions, nine of which came in the last campaign.

The Guildford-born has played over 300 games in his career to date, having previously had spells at Reading, QPR and Crystal Palace in the past. The latter were linked with him this past summer, as per reporter Jack Rosser on X, but nothing materialised in the end.

Southampton have been in action this weekend but weren’t able to pick up three points. They drew 1-1 away at Huddersfield Town with Adam Armstrong on the scoresheet again.

Next up for the Hampshire outfit are back-to-back home clashes against Bristol City and Cardiff City.