Notts County planning permanent swoop for Stoke City defender

Stoke City defender Lewis Macari is wanted by Notts County on a permanent basis, reporter Alan Nixon has said on his Patreon.

Stoke City sanctioned a new loan move for young defender Macari in the summer. He had previously gained experience in spells with Market Drayton and Dundalk, then getting a shot at EFL game time with Notts County.

The 21-year-old has found chances in recent weeks too, playing a part in five of the last six League Two games to take his appearance total to eight. Macari netted his first goal for the Magpies on his debut, ending in a 2-1 win over Gillingham.

Now, with January nearing, it is claimed that the Stoke City talent is wanted on a permanent basis.

Macari’s Notts County loan only runs until the end of December but as per reporter Alan Nixon, the League Two promotion hopefuls are planning on a permanent swoop. It is said Macari is hopeful it will aid his hopes on the international stage with Scotland.

Best for all?

Macari has had a regular taste of senior football now but after a regular role in Stoke City’s academy sides, he’s only made one first-team appearance with the Potters. He’ll be 22 in February, so the time has come for him to be playing senior games week in, week out.

If he has the best chance of doing that with Notts County, then it seems like a move that works for all. He offers himself as a right-back or centre-back for Luke Williams, and that level of versatility across the backline could be handy in the promotion hunt.

Time will tell how the situation pans out but if Alex Neil doesn’t see a role for Macari in the Stoke City team, a permanent stay with County could be ideal for the defender.